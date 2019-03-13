Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.27.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 27,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $398,759.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,729,542 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 320,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,535,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,369 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 295,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,301,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 134,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

