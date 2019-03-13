Hill-Rom (HRC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $116.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “HRC announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Voalte (private) for $180M up front and up to $15M in commercial-based milestones. HRC believes it can absorb the dilutive impact of the deal in FY19, expects the transaction to close in F3Q19, and estimates the deal to become increasingly accretive beginning in FY20. Voalte offers smartphone and web-based applications that enable caregivers to communicate securely and provides managers data analytics tools, respectively. The Voalte deal seems to make financial (accretive to revenue growth and margins) and strategic (further diversifies HRC away from capital equipment sales and allows for cross-selling opportunities in its care communications business) sense, in our view, and we reiterate our Buy rating.””

HRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

NYSE:HRC opened at $105.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 52.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

