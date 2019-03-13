Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 92.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $185,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 785.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 203,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 180,770 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 122.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Hologic to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of HOLX opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Hologic’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $200,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

