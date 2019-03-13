Homology Medicines (FIXX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,619. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Homology Medicines stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Homology Medicines worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

