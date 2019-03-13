Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 9,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,783 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

