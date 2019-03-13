Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Evergy (EVRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,066 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Richard L. Hawley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.63 per share, with a total value of $27,815.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $60,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,400.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

