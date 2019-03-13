Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (FBT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of FBT opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

