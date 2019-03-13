Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,563 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 35.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,231,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 320,869 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 143,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHGE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Sunday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $821,840.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

