Hshare Price Tops $2.26 on Exchanges (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Hshare coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and Kucoin. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011277 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006170 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

HSR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. Hshare’s official website is h.cash. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Kucoin, Binance, Allcoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, OKEx, ACX, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bithumb and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

