I0Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (I0C)

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. I0Coin has a total market cap of $232,539.00 and $0.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I0Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, I0Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000350 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00002180 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

I0Coin Coin Profile

I0C is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2011. I0Coin’s total supply is 20,995,783 coins. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for I0Coin is izerocoin.org.

I0Coin Coin Trading

I0Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I0Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I0Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I0Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

