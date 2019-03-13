Ibex Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,616 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 29,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $623,172.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,412,615.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $346,977.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,442 shares of company stock worth $5,545,389. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

