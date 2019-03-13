Ibex Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,284 HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HCI Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,273,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HCI Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. HCI Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $349.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 0.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). HCI Group had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. Analysts anticipate that HCI Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.33%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Harish M. Patel acquired 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

