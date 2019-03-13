Ibex Investors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (MORN)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Morningstar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after buying an additional 40,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,919,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,378,000 after buying an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,051,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total transaction of $203,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,523,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,341,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $2,376,173.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,691,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,852,569.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,140 shares of company stock valued at $43,168,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

