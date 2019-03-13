Immersion Co. (IMMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Immersion in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Immersion alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon E. Holt sold 3,874 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $38,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Erba sold 23,740 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $194,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,879 shares of company stock valued at $733,053. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 181,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Immersion by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,767,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 181,293 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Immersion by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,119,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 670,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Immersion by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 139,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 11,307.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 763,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 372,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,604. The company has a market cap of $262.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. Immersion has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. Immersion had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 62.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.