Incyte Co. (INCY) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 10,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,925,324. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/incyte-co-incy-shares-bought-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.