Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Posts Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:IEA opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.27.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 54.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 499,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 133,763 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 133,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 131.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/infrastructure-and-energy-alternatives-iea-posts-earnings-results.html.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.