Infrastructure India (IIP) Shares Down 13%

Shares of Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP) were down 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 331,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,019% from the average daily volume of 5,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with both capital growth and income by investing in assets in the Indian infrastructure sector, with particular focus on assets and projects related to energy and transport. The Company’s portfolio of investments include Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private Limited, which is a supply chain transportation and container infrastructure company; Western MP Infrastructure & Toll Roads Private Limited, which is an operator of an approximately 125 kilometers toll road in western Madhya Pradesh; India Hydropower Development Company LLC, which develops, owns and operates small hydropower projects; Indian Energy Limited, which is a power producer focused on renewable energy, and Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Limited, which is an approximately 400 megawatts hydropower project located on the Narmada River near Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

