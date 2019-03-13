ING Groep (INGA) PT Set at €15.00 by Deutsche Bank

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.07 ($16.36).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.