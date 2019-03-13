Insider Buying: Central Federal Co. (CFBK) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Director David L. Royer bought 5,000 shares of Central Federal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,650 shares in the company, valued at $89,243. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CFBK opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Central Federal Co. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.95.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Central Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Federal by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

