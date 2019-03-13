Insider Buying: Generation Development Group Ltd (GDG) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG) insider William (Bill) Bessemer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$29,750.00 ($21,099.29).

William (Bill) Bessemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 28th, William (Bill) Bessemer purchased 200,000 shares of Generation Development Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$128,800.00 ($91,347.52).

ASX:GDG remained flat at $A$0.60 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 51,545 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Generation Development Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Generation Development Group

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

