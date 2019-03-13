Insider Selling: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) SVP Sells 18,783 Shares of Stock

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,783 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $325,321.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Luke Stevens Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 9th, Luke Stevens Putman sold 34,002 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $555,592.68.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,234. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Black Stone Minerals LP has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $488,000. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.7% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

