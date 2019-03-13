Insider Selling: Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $721,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Viscuso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of Carbon Black stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $763,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of Carbon Black stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $696,000.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of Carbon Black stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $681,500.00.

CBLK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 887,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,928. The stock has a market cap of $982.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. Carbon Black Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Carbon Black by 307.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,627 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Carbon Black in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carbon Black by 7.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 616,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carbon Black from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Carbon Black from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.77 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

