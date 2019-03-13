Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) CFO Sells 7,504 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $1,894,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $256.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $162.58 and a one year high of $257.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,929,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 528,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,881,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 373,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,309,000 after acquiring an additional 69,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Barclays upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

