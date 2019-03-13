Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc (NTNX) COO Sells 7,917 Shares of Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $284,932.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 1st, David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $408,940.56.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $330,613.92.

On Wednesday, December 19th, David Sangster sold 8,109 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $331,414.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,404,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.11. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutanix to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nutanix to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,248,000 after buying an additional 140,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,238,000 after buying an additional 2,179,982 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

