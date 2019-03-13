Insider Selling: OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) insider Thomas Edward Gibbs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $16,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. OptiNose Inc has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. ValuEngine lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptiNose to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
