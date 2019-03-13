Insider Selling: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Director Sells 11,149 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Brian Pratt sold 11,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $249,737.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,447,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Pratt sold 35,429 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $794,672.47.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Brian Pratt sold 110,182 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $2,569,444.24.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Brian Pratt sold 129,812 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $3,009,042.16.
PRIM traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,822. Primoris Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $877.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 437,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after buying an additional 113,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 215,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.
