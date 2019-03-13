Insider Selling: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Director Sells 11,149 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Brian Pratt sold 11,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $249,737.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,447,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primoris Services alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Pratt sold 35,429 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $794,672.47.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Brian Pratt sold 110,182 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $2,569,444.24.

On Thursday, March 7th, Brian Pratt sold 129,812 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $3,009,042.16.

PRIM traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,822. Primoris Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $877.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 437,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after buying an additional 113,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 215,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Director Sells 11,149 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/insider-selling-primoris-services-corp-prim-director-sells-11149-shares-of-stock.html.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.