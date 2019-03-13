Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (RP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RealPage stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.33. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $66.25.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $226.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 390,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 179,650 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of RealPage by 19.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,513,000 after acquiring an additional 95,217 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,511,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RealPage from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/insider-selling-realpage-inc-rp-director-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.