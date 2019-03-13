Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 4th, Brent Frei sold 300,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $9,426,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Brent Frei sold 56,533 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,728.68.

On Thursday, January 17th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,251,500.00.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. 2,018,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $42.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 83,956 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,011.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 538,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

