Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) insider Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $12,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. 4,731,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,980. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 0.49. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $74.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,052 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

