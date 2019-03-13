Insider Selling: Western Digital Corp (WDC) Insider Sells 17,623 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,919,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

