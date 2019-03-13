International Seaways (INSW) Announces Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 78.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.44 million.

NYSE INSW opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $551.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

