InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires 127 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,882,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,663 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,005,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,400 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,056,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,826.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 816,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 815,581 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 1,871,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,787,000 after acquiring an additional 687,696 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $296.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/interocean-capital-llc-acquires-127-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.