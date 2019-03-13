INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Macquarie began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

