Intu Properties (INTU) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.61) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intu Properties to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 92 ($1.20) in a report on Friday, January 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Intu Properties to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 128.64 ($1.68).

LON INTU opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 291.60 ($3.81).

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

In related news, insider John Whittaker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £5,850 ($7,644.06). Also, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34).

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

