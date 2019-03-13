Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Select Energy Services (WTTR)

Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2019 – Select Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2019 – Select Energy Services was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Select Energy Services was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Select Energy Services was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Select Energy Services was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Select Energy Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

2/13/2019 – Select Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2019 – Select Energy Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

WTTR opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 3.09. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

