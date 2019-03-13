Investors Buy SEA (SE) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) on weakness during trading on Monday. $31.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.82 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SEA had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. SEA traded down ($0.38) for the day and closed at $23.32

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in SEA by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SEA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 645,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

