Investors Buy Shares of Dominion Energy (D) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $116.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.31 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Dominion Energy had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Dominion Energy traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $76.30Specifically, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Dominion Energy by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

