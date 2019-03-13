Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GDS (GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,520 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,707% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,888,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in GDS by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 1,510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,281,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after purchasing an additional 920,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. GDS has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

