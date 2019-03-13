Investors Purchase High Volume of Qiwi Call Options (QIWI)

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,000 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,993% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.76. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 172,480 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Qiwi by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 88,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiwi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

