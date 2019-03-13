Investors Sell Shares of Alphabet (GOOG) on Strength (GOOG)

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on strength during trading on Monday. $399.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $518.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $118.79 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $33.44 for the day and closed at $1,175.76

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $830.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.13, for a total transaction of $5,973,139.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,079,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,062 shares of company stock valued at $37,896,021. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Alphabet by 918.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 84,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $667,641,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

