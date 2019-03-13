Investors Sell Shares of Paypal (PYPL) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $85.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $150.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.74 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Paypal had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Paypal traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $97.50Specifically, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $272,228.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

