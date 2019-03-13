IONChain Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. IONChain has a market cap of $269,267.00 and approximately $295,673.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00390977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.01670557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00231317 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004890 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025952 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,736,922 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

