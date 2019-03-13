Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.40

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.40 and last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 15681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,822,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,607.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 46,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $2,818,461.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,304 in the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

