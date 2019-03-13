Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.611 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 115.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $776,265.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $304,148.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,798 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

