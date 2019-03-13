Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of IBC traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.51 ($0.36). The stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares. Ironbark Capital has a twelve month low of A$0.48 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of A$0.61 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08.

In other Ironbark Capital news, insider Michael Cole sold 2,000,000 shares of Ironbark Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$1,030,000.00 ($730,496.45).

About Ironbark Capital

Ironbark Capital Limited is an open-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests into the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

