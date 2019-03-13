iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,882,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,663 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,371,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,005,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,218,000 after buying an additional 1,086,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,093,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,224,000 after buying an additional 234,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,906,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,673,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.89. 44,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,243. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

