iShares Europe ETF (IEV) Stake Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,910 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 143,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $48.42.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

