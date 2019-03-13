iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

IXJ stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

