iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $53.91.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

