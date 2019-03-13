iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Position Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 163,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 48,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 107,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,982,824. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

